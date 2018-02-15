Oceans Of Slumber release new video for No Color, No Light

Oceans Of Slumber are premiering their new video for No Color, No Light, exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming full-length Banished Heart.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the song, drummer Dobber Beverly says: “No Color, No Light was the last song the band wrote for the album and our answer to loves deathly bellows.

“It’s a song about crossing into the darkness and chasing the shadows to find her or him. Would you answer the call? Don’t wait.”

Oceans Of Slumber are hitting the UK and Ireland in April, supporting Epica on the Metal Hammer-sponsored tour.

Oceans Of Slumber tour dates 2018

Apr 06: Rock City, Nottingham

Apr 07: ABC1, Glasgow

Apr 08: O2 Academy, Bristol

Apr 10: Tivoli, Dublin

Apr 12: O2 Ritz, Manchester

Apr 13: O2 Forum, London