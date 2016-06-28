Noise rock trio Ghold unveil a disturbing new video

Should you, by any chance, be feeling that the world is falling down around you, remaining walls are closing in and so forth, do despair, but take some small crumb of comfort in the thought there’s a very apposite soundtrack in the brutal, unfiltered form of the Ghold track Blud, taken from their recent PYR album on Ritual Productions.

Stumbling like some not-quite-human biomechanical experiment with a knife in its back, Blud is claustrophobic yet groove-wracked noise-rock kicking up a dust cloud of impurities and a with fair splicing of Unsane in its DNA, but taken to a new, harrowing and hallucinogenic level. Now the London-based ne’er-do-wells hav revealed an eye-gouging video exclusively via Metal Hamme. Its collage of found video footage taken from various drug busts, murders and numerous other shady sources, will no doubt prove disturbing to some, bewildering to others, and guaranteed to make your dreams go sour.

What is Blud about? “Chewing on the fat of people and chewing into the fat of the land with a bastard’s intent,” say the band themselves. “Becoming at ease with exploitation, savage business, worshipping the idol of influence from inside the earth. Staying buried and getting money with violence. Caring for your brothers and sisters. Believing in the sanctity of family.”

Yeah, well whatever Ghold are on, we highly recommend you don’t put it in your pipe and smoke it, not least while getting your brain rewired by Blud below. Bon voyage!

