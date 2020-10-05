New book details Marillion in the 80s

Marillion's first decade is the subject of a new book from the prog-friendly publishers Sonicbond. Marillion In The 1980s by occasional Beth Hart touring guitarist, game designer and author Nathaniel Webb is published on Friday October 9.

The book is part of a new series from Sonicbond, the publishing company founded by Summer's End organiser Stephen Lambe, called Decades, which concentrates on a single decade of an artist's work, rather than the celebrated On Track series that mostly looks at an artist's entire career. The first Decades release, Pink Floyd In The 1970s has just been published.

The 1980's saw Marillion's formation from the ashes of Electric Gypsy as Silmarillion, and eventually Marillion in 1980, sign to EMI Records, hit Number One with 1985's Misplaced Childhood album, lead singer Fish depart in 1988 and the arrival of new singer Steve Hogarth.

Marillion In The 1980s covers all this, as well as a final chapter detailing Fish's first solo venture A Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors and an overview of where all parties went from there.

Get Marillion In The 1980s.