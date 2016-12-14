Ne Obliviscaris to tour Europe in 2017

Ne Obliviscaris have confirmed they will return to Europe next May in support of their second album Citadel, which was released through Season Of Mist in November 2014.

The Australian progressive metallers will also be offering fans an exclusive live preview of brand new material from their forthcoming third album.

The tour has been part-financed by Patreon’s ongoing fan membership campaign. It’s not the first time that Ne Obliviscaris have turned to their fans for financial assistance. In 2014, they managed to raise more than $86,000 via crowd-funding to help finance their world tour. With an emphasis on German dates, it seems there is no room for a UK show this time around.

The full list of European dates for 2017’s Cynosure Tour are:

May 5: Karmøygeddon Metal Festival, Norway

May 7: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

May 8: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

May 9: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

May 10: Hannover Lux, Germany

May 11: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

May 12: Dynamo Festival, Netherlands

May 13: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany

Tickets are on sale now. Visit Ne Obliviscaris’ Facebook page for more information.