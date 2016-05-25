Monkey Island creator wants his series back

It’s been 27 years since The Secret Of Monkey Island first appeared but it looks like creator, Ron Gilbert, would like to make another one.

The rights to the Monkey Island series currently rest with Disney and, seeing as Disney recently canned Disney Infinity and closed the studio that was making it, effectively pulling the plug on all of their in-house games development projects, Ron Gilbert has decided he wants the chance to revisit Monkey Island.

Yesterday evening he asked Disney via Twitter if he could get the rights to Monkey Island and Manic Mansion back saying, “Dear @Disney, now that you’re not making games, please sell me my Monkey Island and Mansion Mansion IP. I’ll pay real actual money for them.”

Disney acquired the rights to Manic Mansion and The Secret of Monkey Island when they bought Lucasfilm and it’s games development arm Lucasarts from George Lucas. They closed Lucasarts down shortly after the sale went through but they have worked to remaster some of Lucasarts’ classic adventure games like Grim Fandango and the Manic Mansion sequel Day of the Tentacle.

The last time we saw a Monkey Island game was Telltale’s episodic adventure Tales of Monkey Island back in 2009.