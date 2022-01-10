Metal Hammer writers’ top metal albums of 2021

Merlin Alderslade

Editor

1. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

2. Employed To Serve Conquering

3. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

4. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

5. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

6. Architects For Those That Wish To Exist

7. While She Sleeps Sleeps Society

8. Gojira Fortitude

9. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

10. Tetrarch Unstable

11. Unto Others Strength

12. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

13. Beartooth Below

14. Dying Wish Fragments Of A Bitter Memory

15. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

16. Urne Serpent & Spirit

17. Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined

18. The Crown Royal Destroyer

19. Times Of Grace Songs Of Loss And Separation

20. Ice Nine Kills The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood

Louise Brock

Art Editor

1. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

2. Gojira Fortitude

3. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

4. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

5. Architects For Those Who Wish To Exist

6. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

7. The Wildhearts 21st Century Love Songs

8. While She Sleeps Sleeps Society

9. Bullet For My Valentine Bullet For My Valentine

10. Evanescence The Bitter Truth

11. Unto Others Strength

12. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

13. Andrew W.K God Is Partying

14. Cantrell, Jerry Brighten

15. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

16. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

17. Lucifer Lucifer IV

18. Times Of Grace Songs Of Loss And Separation

19. Morello, Tom The Atlas Underground Fire

20. Monster Magnet A Better Dystopia

Dave Everley

Freelance News Editor

1. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

2. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

3. Helloween Helloween

4. Go Ahead And Die Go Ahead And Die

5. Ghost Bath Self Loather

6. Swallow The Sun Moonflowers

7. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

8. Nytt Land Ritual

9. See You Space Cowboy The Romance Of Affliction

10. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

11. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

12. Monster Magnet A Better Dystopia

13. Unto Others Strength

14. Powerwolf Call Of The Wild

15. Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen

16. Gojira Fortitude

17. Metallica The Metallica Blacklist

18. The Wildhearts 21st Century Love Songs

19. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

20. King Woman Celestial Blues

Eleanor Goodman

Deputy Editor

1. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

2. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

3. Gojira Fortitude

4. While She Sleeps Sleeps Society

5. Employed To Serve Conquering

6. Architects For Those That Wish To Exist

7. Leprous Aphelion

8. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

9. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

10. Vola Witness

11. Wardruna Kvitravn

12. Tetrarch Unstable

13. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

14. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

15. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

16. As Everything Unfolds Within Each Lies The Other

17. Unto Others Strength

18. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

19. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

20. Slaughter To Prevail Kostolom

Rich Hobson

Staff Writer

1. Epica Omega

2. Gojira Fortitude

3. Powerwolf Call Of The Wild

4. God Damn Raw Coward

5. Rob Zombie The Lunar Injection Kool-Aid Eclipse Conspiracy

6. Lake Of Tears Ominous

7. Jinjer Wallflowers

8. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

9. Bokassa Molotov Rocktail

10. Cradle Of Filth Existence Is Futile

11. Employed To Serve Conquering

12. Aquilus Bellum I

13. Urne Serpent & Spirit

14. Swallow The Sun Moonflowers

15. Death Tribe Beyond The Red Light District: A Canal Experiment

16. Andrew W.K God Is Partying

17. Black Label Society Doom Inc.

18. The Wildhearts 21st Century Love Songs

19. Green Lung Black Harvest

20. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

Elizabeth Scarlett

News Writer

1. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

2. King Woman Celestial Blues

3. Green Lung Black Harvest

4. Mastodon Hushed & Grim

5. Slow Crush Hush

6. Employed To Serve Conquering

7. Spirtbox Eternal Blue

8. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

9. Unto Others Strength

10. Jinjer Wallflowers

11. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

12. Gojira Fortitude

13. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

14. Lucifer IV

15. Jess And The Ancient Ones Vertigo

16. God Damn Raw Coward

17. Vintage Caravan, The Monuments

18. Black Spiders Black Spiders

19. Mdou Moctar Afrique Victime

20. Every Time I Die Radical

Jonathan Selzer

Reviews Editor

1. Amenra De Doorn

2. Dordeduh Har

3. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

4. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

5. Diablo Swing Orchestra Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole

6. Wardruna Kvitrafn

7. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

8. Black Moon Mother Illusions Under The Sun

9. Swallow The Sun Moonflowers

10. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

11. Voices Breaking The Trauma Bond

12. Dold Vorde Ens Navn Mørkere

13. Unto Others Strength

14. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

15. Boss Keloid Family The Smiling Thrush

16. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

17. Divide & Dissolve Gas Lit

18. Gojira Fortitude

19. Grave Miasma Abyss Of Wrathful Deities

20. Carcass Torn Arteries

Vanessa Thorpe

Production Editor

1. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

2. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

3. Wardruna Kvitravn

4. Black Moon Mother Illusions Under The Sun

5. Jess And The Ancient Ones Vertigo

6. Blackwater Holylight Silence/Motion

7. Times Of Grace Songs Of Loss And Separation

8. Gojira Fortitude

9. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

10. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

11. Sepultura Sepulquarta

12. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

13. Fear Factory Aggression Continuum

14. Architects For Those Who Wish To Exist

15. The Wildhearts 21st Century Love Songs

16. Alien Weaponry Tangaroa

17. Boss Keloid Family The Smiling Thrush

18. Black Spiders Black Spiders

19. Lucifer Lucifer IV

20. Jinjer Wallflowers

Oliver Badin

Writer

1. First Fragment Gloire Éternelle

2. Gold Spire Gold Spire

3. Wheel Preserved In Time

4. Exodus Persona Non Grata

5. Frozen Soul Crypt Of Ice

6. Ophidian I Desolate

7. Anatomia Corporeal Torment

8. Carcass Torn Arteries

9. Eye Of Purgatory The Lighthouse

10. Sanguisugabogg Tortured Whole

11. Diskord Dégénérations

12. Becerus Homo Homini Brutus

13. Massacre Resurgence

14. Concrete Winds Nerve Butcherer

15. Lvcyfyre Broken Seal, The

16. Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined

17. Five The Hierophant Through Aureate Void

18. Baest Necrosapiens

19. Outre-Tombe Abysse Mortifère

20. Stöner Stoners Rule

Chris Chantler

Writer

1. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

2. Helloween Helloween

3. Cradle Of Filth Existence Is Futile

4. Carcass Torn Arteries

5. Unto Others Strength

6. Swallow The Sun Moonflowers

7. KK's Priest Sermons Of The Sinner

8. Dread Sovereign Alchemical Warfare

9. Jess And The Ancient Ones Vertigo

10. Green Lung Black Harvest

11. Skepticism Companion

12. Moonspell Hermitage

13. Portrait At One With None

14. Funeral Praesentialis in Aeternum

15. Lucifer IV

16. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

17. Fuoco Fatuo Obsidian Katabasis

18. Cross Vault As Strangers We Depart

19. Burning Witches The Witch Of The North

20. Rage Resurrection Day

Alec Chillingworth

Writer

1. Gojira Fortitude

2. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

3. Møl Diorama

4. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

5. Diablo Swing Orchestra Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole

6. Unto Others Strength

7. Dödsrit Mortal Coil

8. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

9. Powerwolf Call Of The Wild

10. Mastodon Hushed & Grim

11. Employed To Serve Conquering

12. Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined

13. Cradle Of Filth Existence Is Futile

14. Kanonenfieber Menschenmühle

15. Void The Hollow Man

16. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

17. Dungeon Serpent World Of Sorrows

18. Jess And The Ancient Ones Vertigo

19. Between The Buried And Me Colors II

20. The Armed Ultrapop

Joe Daly

Writer

1. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

2. Bewitcher Cursed By Thy Kingdom

3. Stormruler Under The Burning Eclipse

4. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

5. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

6. Netherbird Arete

7. Employed To Serve Conquering

8. Between The Buried And Me Colors II

9. Wardruna Kvitravn

10. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

11. The Crown Royal Destroyer

12. Thulcandra A Dying Wish

13. Malignament Hypocrisis Absolution

14. Paysage D'Hiver Geister

15. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

16. Gojira Fortitude

17. 1914 Where Fear And Weapons Meet

18. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

19. Every Time I Die Radical

20. Årabrot Norwegian Gothic

Remfry Dedman

Writer

1. Turnstile Glow On

2. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

3. Dvne Etemen Ænka

4. Emma Ruth Rundle Engine Of Hell

5. Møl Diorama

6. Urne Serpent & Spirit

7. Mastodon Hushed and Grim

8. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

9. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

10. Gojira Fortitude

11. Panopticon And Again Into the Light

12. Cult Of Luna The Raging River

13. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried with my Rings and my Dresses

14. Lantlos Wildhund

15. Quicksand Distant Populations

16. The Armed Ultrapop

17. Pupil Slicer Mirrors

18. blanket Modern Escapism

19. Bossk Migration

20. Sugar Horse The Live Long After

Alex Deller

Writer

1. King Woman Celestial Blues

2. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

3. Bríi Sem Propósito

4. Kowloon Walled City Piecework

5. Årabrot Norwegian Gothic

6. Genghis Tron Dream Weapon

7. Obscura A Valediction

8. Worm Foreverglade

9. Big | Brave Vital

10. Morbo ¿A Quién Le Echamos La Culpa?

11. Iceburn Asclepius

12. Divide & Dissolve Gas Lit

13. Rudimentary Peni Great War

14. Slant 1집

15. Succumb XXI

16. Hyperdontia Hideous Entity

17. Waste Man One Day This Could All Be You

18. Algara Absortos En El Tedio Eterno

19. Bootlicker Bootlicker

20. Vacuous Katabasis

Malcolm Dome

Writer

1. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

2. Jinjer Wallflowers

3. Carpenter, John Lost Themes III:Alive After Death

4. Buckcherry Hellbound

5. Swallow The Sun Moonflowers

6. KK's Priest Sermons Of The Sinner

7. Carcass Torn Arteries

8. Dream Theater A View From The Top Of The World

9. Gojira Fortitude

10. Helloween Helloween

11. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

12. Accept Too Mean To Die

13. Cynic Ascension Codes

14. Black Label Society Doom Crew Inc

15. Beast In Black Dark Connection

16. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

17. Snider, Dee Leave A Scar

18. Mason Hill Against The Wall

19. Friedman, Marty Tokyo Jukebox 3

20. Exodus Persona Non Grata

Connie Gordon

Writer

1. Ophidian I Desolate

2. Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined

3. Archspire Bleed the Future

4. Vorvan Awakened

5. Anti-Ritual Expel the Leeches

6. Erdve Savigaila

7. LLNN Unmaker

8. Hooded Menace The Tritonus Bell

9. Eyes Underperformer

10. Unleashed No Sign of Life

11. Sarin You Can’t Go Back

12. Significant Point Into the Storm

13. Carcass Torn Arteries

14. Exodus Persona Non Grata

15. Criminal Sacrificio

16. Filth Is Eternal Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal

17. Dread Sovereign Alchemical Warfare

18. Between The Buried And Me Colors II

19. Asphyx Necroceros

20. Ministry Moral Hygiene

Spencer Grady

Writer

1. The Body & Big Brave Leaving None But Small Birds

2. Emptiness Vide

3. Forhist Forhist

4. Fawn Limbs Darwin Falls

5. Grey Aura Zwart Vierkant

6. Cynic Ascension Codes

7. Këkht Aräkh Pale Swordsman

8. Full Of Hell Garden Of Burning Apparitions

9. Mare Cognitum Solar Paroxysm

10. Untamed Land Like Creatures Seeing Their Own Forms

11. Esoctrilihum Dy’th Requiem For The Serpent Telepath

12. Golden Ashes A Lightless Christ Shuns The Crown Of Divinity

13. Plebeian Grandstand Rien Ne Suffit

14. Senyawa Alkisah

15. Krallice Demonic Wealth

16. Portal Avow

17. Grima Rotten Garden

18. Midnight Odyssey Biolume Part 2: The Golden Orb

19. Ulvik Cascades

20. Portal Hagbulbia

Stephen Hill

Writer

1. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And Dresses

2. Voices Breaking The Trauma Bond

3. Dvne Etemen Aenka

4. Sugar Horse The Live Long After

5. Urne Serpent & Spirit

6. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

7. Fawn Limbs Darwin Falls

8. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

9. The Armed Ultrapop

10. Turnstile Glow On

11. Frontierer Oxidized

12. Employed To Serve Conquering

13. Genghis Tron Dream House

14. Quicksand Distant Populations

15. Pupil Slicer Mirrors

16. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

17. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

18. Gojira Fortitude

19. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

20. Bossk Migration

Dom Lawson

Writer

1. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

2. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

3. Urne Serpent & Spirit

4. Boss Keloid Family The Smiling Thrush

5. Cynic Ascension Codes

6. The Wildhearts 22nd Century Love Songs

7. Full Of Hell Garden Of Burning Apparitions

8. Four Stroke Baron Classics

9. Moonspell Hermitage

10. Witherfall Curse Of Autumn

11. Green Lung Black Harvest

12. Danko Jones Power Trio

13. Carcass Torn Arteries

14. Bongzilla Weedsconsin

15. Dordeduh Har

16. Seven Spires Gods Of Debauchery

17. Helloween Helloween

18. Hacktivist Hyperdialect

19. Grave Miasma Abyss Of Wrathful Deities

20. Iotunn Access All Worlds

Elliot Leaver

Writer

1. Turnstile Glow On

2. Gojira Fortitude

3. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

4. Noctule Wretched Abyss

5. Vexed Culling Culture

6. Unto Others Strength

7. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

8. Employed To Serve Conquering

9. Dordeduh Har

10. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

11. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

12. Møl Diorama

13. Jinjer Wallflowers

14. GosT Rites Of Love And Perseverance

15. Harakiri for the Sky Mære

16. Powerwolf Call Of The Wild

17. Beartooth Below

18. MONO Pilgrimage Of The Soul

19. Wardruna Kvitravn

20. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

Dannii Leivers

Writer

1. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

2. Turnstile Glow On

3. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

4. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

5. Every Time I Die Radical

6. Møl Diorama

7. Architects For Those Who Wish To Exist

8. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

9. Employed To Serve Conquering

10. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

11. Wristmeetrazor Replica Of A Strange Love

12. Erra Erra

13. Sleep Waker Alias

14. While She Sleeps Sleeps Society

15. Gojira Fortitude

16. Slow Crush Hush

17. Dying Wish Fragments Of A Bitter Memory

18. Dana Dentata Pantychrist

19. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

20. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

Dave Ling

Writer

1. Dream Theater A View From The Top Of The World

2. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

3. Helloween Helloween

4. Accept Too Mean To Die

5. Carcass Torn Arteries

6. The Wildhearts 21st Century Love Songs

7. Gojira Fortitude

8. KK's Priest Sermons Of The Sinner

9. Deen Dnider Leave A Scar

10. Beast In Black Dark Connection

11. Black Spiders Black Spiders

12. The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic II

13. Liquid Tension Experiment LTE 3

14. Mason Hill Against The Wall

15. Tremonti Marching In Time

16. Buckcherry Hellbound

17. Leprous Aphelion

18. Tesseract Portals

19. Myles Kennedy The Ides Of March

20. Smith/Kotzen Smith/Kotzen

Will Marshall

Writer

1. Møl Diorama

2. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

3. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

4. Employed To Serve Conquering

5. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

6. Khemmis Deceiver

7. Urne Serpent & Spirit

8. Mastodon Hushed And Grim

9. Every Time I Die Radical

10. Pupil Slicer Mirrors

11. Gojira Fortitude

12. Vexed Culling Culture

13. Dying Wish Fragments Of A Bitter Memory

14. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

15. Devil Sold His Soul Loss

16. Dvne Etemen Ænka

17. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

18. Maybeshewill No Feeling Is Final

19. Holding Absence The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

20. Sugar Horse The Live Long After

Sophie Maughan

Writer

1. Whitechapel Kin

2. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

3. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

4. Sleep Token This Place Will Become Your Tomb

5. Depths Of Hatred Inheritance

6. Signs Of The Swarm Absolvere

7. Mental Cruelty A Hill To Die Upon

8. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

9. Carnifex Graveside Confessions

10. Architects For Those Who Wish To Exist

11. Vulvodynia Praenuntius Infiniti

12. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

13. Vexed Culling Culture

14. Mirrors The Ego's Weight

15. Employed To Serve Conquering

16. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

17. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

18. Distant Aeons Of Oblivion

19. Domination Campaign Onward To Glory

20. Alluvial Sarcoma

Edwin McFee

Writer

1. Iron Maiden Senjutsu

2. Bayley, Blaze War Within Me

3. Boss Keloid Family The Smiling Thrush

4. Kal-El Dark Majesty

5. Bronx, The Bronx VI

6. Full Of Hell Garden Of Burning Apparitions

7. Stöner Stoners Rule

8. Criminal Sacrificio

9. Memoriam To The End

10. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: 1

11. Death Tribe Beyond The Red Light District: A Canal Experiment

12. Turnstile Glow On

13. Helheim WoduridaR

14. Sarke Allsighr

15. Helloween Helloween

16. Cryptosis Bionic Swarm

17. Dread Sovereign Alchemical Warfare

18. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

19. Werewolves What A Time To Be Alive

20. Red Fang Arrows

Matt Mills

Writer

1. Møl Diorama

2. Cynic Ascension Codes

3. Gojira Fortitude

4. Mastodon Hushed & Grim

5. Between The Buried And Me Colors II

6. Khemmis Deceiver

7. Thrice Horizons/East

8. Amenra De Doorn

9. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

10. Maybeshewill No Feeling Is Final

11. Williams, A.A. Songs From Isolation

12. Deafheaven Infinite Granite

13. Every Time I Die Radical

14. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

15. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

16. Dvne Etemen Ænka

17. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

18. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

19. Cult Of Luna The Raging River

20. The Armed Ultrapop

Tom O'Boyle

Writer

1. Unto Others Strength

2. Stortregn Impermanence

3. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

4. Turnstile Glow On

5. Transylvania Of Sleep & Death

6. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

7. The Armed Ultra-Pop

8. Cosmophobe The Tragedy Of Being

9. The Silver Ward Of Roses

10. Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

11. Four Stroke Baron Classics

12. Välde Humanity's Last Breath

13. Grave Miasma Abyss Of Wrathful Deities

14. Darkthrone Eternal Hails…...

15. Fractal Generator Macrocosmos

16. Employed To Serve Conquering

17. Spectral Wound A Diabolic Thirst

18. Ninkharsag Dread March Of Solemn Gods

19. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

20. Fear Factory Aggression Continuum

Adam Rees

Writer

1. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

2. Times Of Grace Songs Of Loss And Separation

3. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

4. Rivers Of Nihil The Work

5. Tribulation When The Gloom Becomes Sound

6. Gojira Fortitude

7. Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined

8. Whitechapel Kin

9. Wardruna Kvitrafn

10. Trivium In The Court Of The Dragon

11. Archspire Bleed The Future

12. Møl Diorama

13. Amenra De Doorn

14. Frozen Soul Crypt Of Ice

15. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

16. Full Of Hell Garden Of Burning Apparitions

17. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

18. Enforced Kill Grid

19. Mental Cruelty A Hill To Die On

20. Los Disidentes Del Sucio Motel Polaris

Rosie Solomon

Writer

1. Divide & Dissolve Gas Lit

2. Pupil Slicer Mirrors

3. Big | Brave Vital

4. Between The Buried And Me Colors II

5. The Armed Ultrapop

6. King Woman Celestial Blues

7. Backxwash I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses

8. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

9. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon I

10. Senyawa Alkisah

11. Jinjer Wallflowers

12. Green Lung Black Harvest

13. Cruelty There Is No God Where I Am

14. Bossk Migration

15. Alien Weaponry Tangaroa

16. Body Void Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth

17. Full Of Hell Garden of Burning Apparitions

18. Spiritbox Eternal Blue

19. Alexis Marshall House of Lull, House of When

20. The Body I've Seen All I Need To See

Christina Wenig

Writer

1. King Woman Celestial Blues

2. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I

3. Portrayal Of Guilt (Christfucker) Christfucker

4. Amenra De Doorn

5. Lingua Ignota Sinner Get Ready

6. The Body I've Seen All I Need To See

7. Divide & Dissolve Gas Lit

8. Full Of Hell Garden Of Burning Apparitions

9. Weg Einer Freiheit, Der Noktvrn

10. Wolvennest Temple

11. Gaahls Wyrd The Humming Mountain

12. Turnstile Glow On

13. Perturbator Lustful Sacraments

14. Dana Dentata Pantychrist

15. Paysage D'Hiver Geister

16. Spectral Wound A Diabolic Thirst

17. Nadja Luminous Rot

18. Big | Brave Vital

19. LLNN Unmaker

20. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

Kez Whelan

Writer

1. Succumb XXI

2. At The Gates The Nightmare Of Being

3. Fluisteraars Gegrepen Door De Geest Der Zielsontluiking

4. The Body & Big Brave Leaving None But Small Birds

5. Panopticon …And Again Into The Light

6. Underdark Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry

7. The Ruins Of Beverast The Thule Grimoires

8. Darkthrone Eternal Hails......

9. Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

10. Mare Cognitum Solar Paroxysm

11. Godspeed You! Black Emperor G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!

12. Worm Foreverglade

13. Amenra De Doorn

14. Heavy Sentence Bang To Rights

15. Bongzilla Weedsconsin

16. Last Days Of Humanity Horrific Compositions Of Decomposition

17. Alkerdeel Slonk

18. Wode Burn In Many Mirrors

19. Hellish Form Remains

20. Universally Estranged Reared Up In Spectral Predation

Nik Young

Writer

1. Rise Against Nowhere Generation

2. Employed To Serve Conquering

3. Architects For Those Who Wish To Exist

4. While She Sleeps Sleeps Society

5. Landmvrks Lost In The Waves

6. Every Time I Die Radical

7. Erra Erra

8. Born Of Osiris Angel Or Alien

9. Carcass Torn Arteries

10. Our Hollow, Our Home Burn In The Flood

11. Quicksand Distant Populations

12. Beartooth Below

13. Gojira Fortitude

14. Sentinels Collapse By Design

15. Tetrarch Unstable

16. Blood Red Throne Imperial Congregation

17. The Crown Royal Destroyer

18. Hacktivist Hyperdialect

19. Blood Youth Visions Of Another Hell

20. Devil Sold His Soul Loss

