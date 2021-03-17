Marshall's new Mode II in-ear headphones will add even more rock to your roll

When it comes to cutting edge audio, Marshall know exactly what they’re doing. After all, they’ve been at the forefront of rock’n’roll for decades, with their iconic amps adorning stages all over the world.

Their home audio offerings have been equally impressive, from their Uxbridge Voice and Stockwell II speakers, to their Major III and Monitor II A.N.C sets of headphones.

But one thing has been missing from their range: in-ear headphones. But all that will change later this month with the launch of the Marshall Mode II. These stylish earbuds are Marshall’s first true wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones, with the company reporting that they’ve been created to “deliver a thunderous audio experience.”

The Mode II will come with a charging case which will offer 25 hours of wireless playtime on the go, come with four ear-tip sizes for comfort, and use Bluetooth 5.1 technology.

As for controlling your music, Marshall say: “Touch the left earbud to access Transparency mode, EQ settings and native voice assistant. Touch the right earbud to control playback settings, and touch either earbud to receive and end phone call.”

The Marshall Mode II will launch on March 18 priced at £159.99 and are available to pre-order now direct from the Marshall website.