Make these ridiculous metal Halloween costumes with items from your house

Halloween is coming up, isn't it? And you'll want to dress up, won't you? You'll want to look the best, won't you? But you don't have any money, do you? DO NOT WORRY, whatever you do, because Metal Hammer is here to help. We have some suggestions for cheap-as-chips metal costumes that'll blow your mate's poxy Power Rangers morphsuit out the water.

(It's probably not a good idea to actually try any of these)

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan

What You’ll Need

A blue or red boiler suit (£5 on eBay)

A tomato

A bottle of Coke

A marker pen

A swimming hat

Some spaghetti

Some Swizzels Matlow Fun Gums Juicy Lips

A baseball bat

What You’ll Need To Do

Put on the boiler suit (obviously, you idiot)

Slice a small cut into the tomato and place it on your nose

Peel off the barcode on the label of the Coke and glue it to your chest

Draw some big eyebrows on your face

Put the swimming hat on

Cook the spaghetti and glue it to the side of your head

Eat all the fun gums apart from one, which should be licked and stuck to your lips

Use the baseball bat to bang absolutely anything and everything in sight really hard

There you have it – you’re now Clown!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

King Diamond

What You’ll Need

A hat (from a charity shop)

Tipp-Ex

A black marker pen

Some black jeans

Some army boots

An old black blazer (use your old school one)

A black polo neck A cross necklace

What You’ll Need To Do

Cover your entire face with Tipp-Ex

Draw upside-down crosses all over it with the black marker

Put on the black jeans and the black polo neck

Then force on your too-small blazer

Put the necklace on (these can be found for cheap in Argos)

Stick your tongue out and scream a lot

There you have it – you’re now King Diamond!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Gene Simmons

What You’ll Need

Black paint

Silver paint

Three feather dusters

Some knee-pads

Some ice-cream cones

Two 2-litre bottles of Coke

Six paper plates

Some Y-fronts

A black T-shirt

A garden trowel

Some black tights

Some tin foil

Some novelty alligator slippers

What You’ll Need To Do

Paint the palms of your hands black and then print them immediately onto your face

Paint the feather dusters black and glue two to the sides of your head and one on top

Glue the ice cream cones upside down onto the knee-pads and wrap them around your shoulders

Cut the top and bottom off your Coke bottles

Paint them silver and place them over your forearms

Paint the paper plates silver and arrange them over your chest and stomach

Put the Y-fronts on (you pervert), and the black t-shirt

Place the trowel over your crotch area

Don the black tights (actually, probably best to do this before you put the Y-fronts on)

Wrap the tin foil around the bottom half of both legs and pop the alligator slippers on

There you have it – you’re now Gene Simmons!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Slash

What You’ll Need

A mop

A black top hat (or if you can’t find one, a bin)

Some black aviators

A black vest (whichever one you own)

Some black jeans

Some army boots

What You’ll Need To Do

Put the sunglasses on

Put the mop on your head and brush it to the sides of your face

Put the hat (or bin) on your head

Put the vest, trousers and boots on

Keep playing guitar outside churches

There you have it – you’re now Slash!

(Image: © Illustration: Slash)

Marilyn Manson

What You’ll Need

A white morph suit

Some tomato ketchup

A long wig

Some crayons

Two balls (tennis, basket, even a fucking apple)

What You’ll Need To Do

Put the white morph on but don’t put it over your head yet

Put the wig on

Coat the wig in the tomato ketchup (probably best to use the whole bottle, just to be sure)

Stick the two balls down your neck so they are positioned under the morph suit on your chest

Draw a wacky face on your face

Offend people’s parents

There you have it – you’re now Marilyn Manson!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Fred Durst

What You’ll Need

A red fitted New York Yankees baseball cap

Some Adidas Shell Tops

A crotch

A kazoo

A mate who’s willing to take the ‘fancy dress’ theme to extremes

And ATTITUDE (lots of it)

What You’ll Need To Do

Put the hat on, BUT MAKE SURE IT’S FACING BACKWARDS

Put on your Adidas Shell Tops, it doesn’t really matter if you’re not wearing anything else – people will get the idea

Grab your crotch a lot

Rap through your kazoo so your voice sounds all high and weird

Hang out with your mate who has a way better costume than you

There you have it – you’re now Fred Durst!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Rob Halford

What You’ll Need

A leather jacket (get one from a charity shop otherwise you’ll have to spend BUCKS)

Tipp-Ex

Aviators

Black jeans

Army boots

White paint

Pritt Stick

A ginger cat

What You’ll Need To Do

Cut the sleeves off the leather jacket, then cut the forearms off the sleeves

Put the sleeveless jacket on

Put the lower sleeves on

Dot the jacket and sleeves with Tipp-Ex (Magic! You’re covered in studs!)

Put your black jeans on and paint white reflections on them to make them look like leather (real leather trousers are too expensive)

Put your army boots on (on your feet, not anywhere else)

Put your sunglasses on

Take the ginger cat, shave it, and glue its fur onto your mouth area, making sure you don’t get any in your mouth (unless you like that sort of thing)

There you have it – you’re now Rob Halford!

(Image: © Illustration: Rob Halford)

Lemmy

What You’ll Need

A black shirt

Black jeans

Two pieces of corn

A necklace of dubious iconography

A hat (take your choice, really, as long as it’s got a brim)

A big belt with a huge buckle (you probably bought one when you were a teenager)

Black paint

A pair of white wellington boots

What You’ll Need To Do

Spend the previous two days before you need to wear the costume screaming, this will ensure that your voice is as gruff as Vin Diesel after smoking 30 cigarettes

Put the shirt on

Put the jeans on

Put the necklace on

Put the white wellington boots on but paint black stars on the front

Put the hat on (on top of your head, not the bottom of it)

Put the giant belt on

Glue the two pieces of corn to your left cheek

There you have it – you’re now Lemmy!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Angus Young

What You’ll Need

Your old school uniform

Some plimsolls

Baby oil

A leg that likes stamping up and down

An extremely malleable face

What You’ll Need To Do

Find your old school uniform (marvel at how much of a huge beast you now are)

Shake your head at the mere thought of getting that tiny uniform on

Cover yourself in baby oil

Use the lubrication to force on your microscopic school clothes

No, keep going, you can get it on

Come on, get those shorts on

There we go

Next, stamp around the shop like some sort of human pneumatic drill

Pull as many weird faces as you can whilst banging your head back and forwards and sweating profusely

There you have it – you’re now Angus Young!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

Oderus Urungus

What You’ll Need

Cabbage

Two ice cream cones (without the ice cream)

Two bicycle helmets

Two spades

Two two-litre bottles of Coke

A load of drawing pins

A brown bath mat

Two plastic skeleton masks

A rubber pig’s nose

A strap-on dildo

Black tights

Silver spray paint

A pair of novelty monster feet slippers

What You’ll Need To Do

Cut the tops and bottoms off the two bottles of Coke and spray them silver

Stick a load of upturned drawing pins to them (for spikes, innit)

Put them over your forearms

Sellotape the brown bath mat to your chest

Stick the two helmets over your shoulders

Strap the two spades to your back so that they protrude out of your shoulders

Stick the pig nose on

Stick the cones on your head

Glue a load of cabbage to your face

Put the black tights on

Pop on the strap-on

Strap the two plastic skeleton masks to your knees

Put the novelty slippers on

Stomp around the place talking bollocks and screaming

Be amazing

There you have it – you’re now Oderus Urungus!

(Image: © Illustration: Gary Ogden)

All illustrations by Gary Ogden.