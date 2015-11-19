Luna Sol release batshit crazy video

Luna Sol have released a video for Death Mountain. The track is taken from the band’s debut album, Blood Moon, which finds former Hermano and Supafuzz guitarist David Angstrom joined by a stellar cast of desert rock luminaries including John Garcia and Nick Oliveri, alongside regular band members Pat Gill, Shanda Kolberg and vocalist Shannon Fahnestock.

The epic, extraordinary video for Death Mountain features a trio of swimsuit-clad, bong-sucking stoners sacrificing a pair of extremely unlucky fast food delivery men to The Weed Satan. There is blood, and fire, and Chinese food as it should not be.

“The song Death Mountain derives from the stillness and intense isolation of the Colorado winter,” says Angstrom. “It has roots in the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, where my wife and I shared our wedding rehearsal dinner with family and friends in the beautiful, haunted music room. It’s also the landmark where Stephen King (he’s amazing!) initiated his thoughts for The Shining after being stranded there one stark, desperate evening.

“Tim Davids’ playful, devilish interpretation of the song brought to life a twisted tale of debauchery in his epic mini-movie Death Mountain …smoke, booze, pizza, and blades… it’s as if Russ Meyer and the mighty Guillermo del Toro got together at a mountain dive bar, drank a gallon of Kentucky Bourbon, and plotted revenge on the bland and boring. It makes me smile …and cringe. I dig the insanity and imagery Tim brought to life in Death Mountain. He rocks. We hope you dig it too…”

Blood Moon is out now.