Kyros Release Promo Video For Monster

Young British proggers Kyros have released a promo video for Monster.

The live studio performance video comes on the back of the release the band’s brand new album Vox Humana. Previously known as Synaesthesia, the band changed their name to Kyros in 2015 following a change of management and record label, released Vox Humana on November 5.

Speaking about Vox Humana, keyboardist and singer Adam Warne commented: “We are hugely excited for the release of Vox Humana as we are especially proud of the work we have put into this release – speaking from a musical, artistic and even business point of view. To say a lot of work has gone into this would be an understatement.”

You can read a full feature with the band in the new issue of Prog, on sale on December 11.