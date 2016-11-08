John Wesley To Support Marillion

John Wesley will support Marillion on the European leg of their FEAR tour.

The former Porcupine Tree/Fish collaborator, who has just released his latest solo album A Way You’ll Never Be through InsideOut will appear at all dates throughout November and December with the band.

Wesley, on tour in the US with Steven Wilson, comments: “I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining my longtime great friends Marillion on the European leg of their 2016 FEAR tour. We had so much fun on the US tour that the band decided it be a great fit to extend the invite to have me in Europe as well. I will be performing solo, but on electric guitar and working in some surprises. A good amount of material will be from the new album, A Way You’ll Never Be as well as a few old favourites. The new album will be on sale and I will be out at the end of every show to sign CD’s and say hello, so be sure to stop by and say hi!”

Marillion and John Wesley will play:

Aylesbury Friars - Nov 27

Manchester Academy - Nov 28

Glasgow O2 ABC - Nov 30

Leeds Beckett Student Union - Dec 1

Cardiff The Tramshed - Dec 3

London The Forum - Dec 4

Utrecht MusicCentrum Dec 6⁄ 7

Lille L’Aeronef - Dec 9

Paris Elysee Monmatre - Dec 10

Lyon Radiant-Bellevue - Dec 11