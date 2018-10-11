The new issue of Metal Hammer is a horror spectacular, guest edited by Rob Zombie and packed with metal and horror legends – and it's out right now!

In an exclusive interview, we chat to Rob himself about his love of horror and his future plans, including his new movie 3 From Hell and his new album. We also talk to 3 From Hell star and horror mainstay, Bill Moseley!

Metallica's resident horror nerd Kirk Hammett gives us his guide to the horror movies you need to see – but probably never have.

Plus, we have three world exclusive head to heads where metal heavyweights interview horror icons! Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani interviews Doug "Pinhead" Bradley.

Synthwave sensation Perturbator interviews the Master Of Horror himself, John Carpenter.

And the one and only Wednesday 13 interviews Jason Voorhees himself, Kane Hodder!

We also chat to Nicolas Fucking Cage and find out how black metal and Dave Mustaine influenced his nuts new horror movie, Mandy!

Count down the 20 greatest horror metal anthems ever!

And there's extra scares courtesy of Alice Cooper, Ghost, New Years Day, Ice Nine Kills, Goblin, Bloodbath, Emma Ruth Rundle and many, many more. There's also a free album with 15 fresh cuts of new noise!

All in the new issue of Metal Hammer – OUT NOW!