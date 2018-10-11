Trending

It's the Metal Hammer horror issue – guest edited by Rob Zombie!

By Metal Hammer  

Be afraid, be very afraid! Rob Zombie start in Metal Hammer's horror issue, and it's packed with spooky goodies

Rob Zombie

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a horror spectacular, guest edited by Rob Zombie and packed with metal and horror legends – and it's out right now!

ORDER YOUR COPY OF METAL HAMMER

Rob Zombie on the cover of Metal Hammer

In an exclusive interview, we chat to Rob himself about his love of horror and his future plans, including his new movie 3 From Hell and his new album. We also talk to 3 From Hell star and horror mainstay, Bill Moseley!

Rob Zombie in Metal Hammer

Metallica's resident horror nerd Kirk Hammett gives us his guide to the horror movies you need to see – but probably never have.

Kirk Hammett in Metal Hammer

Plus, we have three world exclusive head to heads where metal heavyweights interview horror icons! Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani interviews Doug "Pinhead" Bradley.

Dani Filth in Metal Hammer

Synthwave sensation Perturbator interviews the Master Of Horror himself, John Carpenter. 

Perturbator and John Carpenter

And the one and only Wednesday 13 interviews Jason Voorhees himself, Kane Hodder! 

Wednesday 13 and Kane Hodder

We also chat to Nicolas Fucking Cage and find out how black metal and Dave Mustaine influenced his nuts new horror movie, Mandy!

Nicolas Cage in Metal Hammer

Count down the 20 greatest horror metal anthems ever!

Horror songs

And there's extra scares courtesy of Alice Cooper, Ghost, New Years Day, Ice Nine Kills, Goblin, Bloodbath, Emma Ruth Rundle and many, many more. There's also a free album with 15 fresh cuts of new noise!

All in the new issue of Metal Hammer – OUT NOW! Head to your local newsagent or order your copy from our online store.

See more Metal Hammer features