In Pictures: We went to Lemmy's memorial on the Sunset Strip

On Saturday January 9, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was laid to rest in Hollywood surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial event was set up for the evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grill but it quickly expanded to the rest of the Sunset Strip. We went along to see how the Motörheadbangers were paying respect to their hero.
As the likes of Scott Ian, Triple H and Dave Grohl were giving speeches at the Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery during the memorial service, the Rainbow and Roxy were starting to buzz with metalheads from around the world displaying their t-shirts, jackets and tattoos proudly. Bottles of Jack and cigarettes were left at shrines around the bars and an area in the Rainbow has been permanently reserved for Lemmy himself.
When darkness fell some of Lemmy’s closest friends and peers descended on the Strip for a night of debauchery and heavy drinking in celebration.
Check out the gallery below for a glimpse into the final farewell of the icon.
All photos by Stephanie Cabral.