In Pictures: We went to Lemmy's memorial on the Sunset Strip

On Saturday January 9, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was laid to rest in Hollywood surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial event was set up for the evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grill but it quickly expanded to the rest of the Sunset Strip. We went along to see how the Motörheadbangers were paying respect to their hero.

A real Motörhead fan (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

As the likes of Scott Ian, Triple H and Dave Grohl were giving speeches at the Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery during the memorial service, the Rainbow and Roxy were starting to buzz with metalheads from around the world displaying their t-shirts, jackets and tattoos proudly. Bottles of Jack and cigarettes were left at shrines around the bars and an area in the Rainbow has been permanently reserved for Lemmy himself.

Dave Grohl with Phil Demmel (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

When darkness fell some of Lemmy’s closest friends and peers descended on the Strip for a night of debauchery and heavy drinking in celebration.

Check out the gallery below for a glimpse into the final farewell of the icon.

Image 1 of 24 Image 2 of 24 Image 3 of 24 Image 4 of 24 Image 5 of 24 Image 6 of 24 Image 7 of 24 Image 8 of 24 Image 9 of 24 Image 10 of 24 Image 11 of 24 Image 12 of 24 Image 13 of 24 Image 14 of 24 Image 15 of 24 Image 16 of 24 Image 17 of 24 Image 18 of 24 Image 19 of 24 Image 20 of 24 Image 21 of 24 Image 22 of 24 Image 23 of 24 Image 24 of 24

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.

Lemmy funeral video available in full