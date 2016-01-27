In Pictures: Randy Rhoads Remembered concert

Last week the Randy Rhoads Remembered concert took place at the annual NAMM show in California, so we popped along to see what it was like.

As you’d expect, the Randy Rhoads concert was a smorgasbord of the biggest and most talented guitarists on the planet. Big names (and at times bigger hair) took to the stage to pay tribute to the late Randy Rhoads who died in a plane crash 1982 at the age of 25. Randy was of course best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, and he influenced a lot of axemen who came to Anaheim to show their respect the only way they know how… blasting earth-shattering riffs and wailing solos.

Machine Head's Phil Demmel shows off his Randy Rhoads tattoo (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

Just a handful of names in attendance at the two-hour jam (which included a special unplugged guitar orchestra at the end) included Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson and Kiko Loureiro, Chris Broderick from Act Of Defiance, Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Brent Woods from Sebastian Bach’s Band.

Check out the exclusive gallery below of shredders remembering the bona fide guitar hero Randy Rhoads.

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.

