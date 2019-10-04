In Pictures: London Tattoo Convention 2019

The International London Tattoo Convention returned to England's capital once again this year, and the inky hordes of the UK and beyond flocked to show off their skin and add more art to their bodies.

The 2019 convention was the 15th annual celebration of tattoos culture, bringing together some of the biggest names in body art, live music, art exhibits (including a display by Cam Rackam best known for producing the album artwork for Avenged Sevenfold) and some fire-breathing entertainment. Basically if you love alternative culture and brightly coloured skin, this is the place for you.

Check out our exclusive gallery below.

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: John Woolford)

All photos by John Woolford.