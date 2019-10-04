In Pictures: London Tattoo Convention 2019

Relive the sights and the skin of this year's London Tattoo Convention
(Image credit: John Woolford)
The International London Tattoo Convention returned to England's capital once again this year, and the inky hordes of the UK and beyond flocked to show off their skin and add more art to their bodies.
The 2019 convention was the 15th annual celebration of tattoos culture, bringing together some of the biggest names in body art, live music, art exhibits (including a display by Cam Rackam best known for producing the album artwork for Avenged Sevenfold) and some fire-breathing entertainment. Basically if you love alternative culture and brightly coloured skin, this is the place for you.