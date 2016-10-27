Heather Findlay Postpones Live Dates

Heather Findlay has announced the cancellation of several live dates through illness. However her seasonal release I Am Snow will still be released, with pre order information becoming available this weekend.

In a statement, Findlay says:

“Hi Everyone!

I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made 2016 such a great year for myself and The Heather Findlay band so far! We have loved being out on the road together playing The Illusion’s Reckoning material this year and have been truly overwhelmed by the feedback and support from both fans and press alike. We are now busy putting the final touches to the soon to be released I Am Snowalbum which we are super excited to share with you!

Pre-sales for the I Am Snow album will be handled through Merch Desk and information on this will become available over the weekend at www.heatherfindlay.co.uk

Here’s a pre-view the beautiful cover art by Richard Nagy!

Unfortunately, due to doctor’s orders because of illness, I have been advised not to travel and to rest for the next couple of months which means we have to postpone all current plans for the shows beginning this weekend and throughout November. I can only express my sincere apologies to those that will be let down as a result.

All of these shows will be moved to 2017 and all tickets will be either honoured at the rescheduled shows, or fully refunded. This has been a very tough decision to make at this time and although fortunately it is not a hugely drastic or threatening health concern, it is one I have to take seriously to ensure I can continue to reach you in tip top condition! There is a soon to be announced tour schedule in place already for Spring 2017, which is currently being added to in order to accommodate the above changes.

We shall be going ahead with planned shows in December, both with Touchstone on 16th, 17th and 18th, and with our Hometown Christmas Special HFB show on the 21st in York with Odin Dragonfly.

We will also be playing the new material from the I Am Snow collection live at these shows, and of course copies may be grabbed from the merch stall too.

Much gratitude to you for your continued support and patience.

Love,

Heather xxx”