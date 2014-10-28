GALLERY: Knotfest VIP Party

As we're sure you're aware, last weekend was the second-ever Knotfest. If that title means nothing to you, it's Slipknot's own motherchuffing festival! A weekend of maggots and moshing as far as your drunken eyes can possibly conceive. But on the Friday night, campers and special guests were treated to a special kickoff party starring Butcher Babies, The Black Dahlia Murder and headliners Suicide Silence.

Held at the San Manuel Ampitheater, San Bernardino, California, Knotfest was home to some of the biggest and best bands in heavy metal across the weekend from Anthrax and Five Finger Death Punch to Killswitch Engage and Carcass. However, the first night was all about the mosh bringers Suicide Silence headlining the kickoff party for VIPs and campers (and us lucky bastards).

But how do you back up one of the best deathcore bands on the planet? Oh yeah, the melodic death metal heroes The Black Dahlia Murder and the beautifully metallic sirens Butcher Babies. Check out the exclusive gallery from the VIP party below:

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

If you’re not already reaaaaaaaally jealous about missing out, just take a look at TBDM and Suicide Silence’s setlists. Wow…

The Black Dahlia Murder Setlist

In Hell Is Where She Waits For Me Elder Misanthropy A Vulgar Picture Everything Went Black On Stirring Seas Of Salted Blood Miasma Deathmask Divine Unhallowed Funeral Thirst What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse I Will Return

Suicide Silence Setlist

Inherit The Crown Cease To Exist No Pity For A Coward Wake Up Unanswered Fuck Everything Bludgeoned To Death Slaves To Substance Disengage Sacred Words You Can’t Stop Me You Only Live Once

Read our full review of Slipknot’s headline set on the first night of Knotfest.

Stay tuned for more reviews and galleries throughout the week!