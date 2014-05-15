5FDP: Real fans still buy records

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory says the theory that music fans no longer buy records is a myth.

The guitarist says fans see buying albums as a “pledge of alliance” that helps ensure their favourite artists’ future and he pours cold water on those who say there is no money to be made from releasing new music. He says the band’s most recent albums – The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Parts 1 & 2 – are selling well.

Bathory tells National Rock Review: “They are doing very well actually, it’s testament to the fans. People talk about ‘nobody’s buying records’. It’s actually not true, we’re selling a lot of records.

“Today a record is almost a pledge of alliance. The fans buy it because they know that if they don’t buy a record, the band will eventually go away because they can’t support touring and they can’t exist. I think it’s a misconception thinking that fans don’t do this.

“Every time a record comes out, they send us photos of them holding the record. It is a gesture from them, saying ‘we’re here and we support you.’”

Five Finger Death Punch released both parts of The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell last year.

In the video below, Bathory also discusses life on the road as part of the band’s current tour.