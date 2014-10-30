GALLERY: Knotfest (Day Two)

Yesterday we brought you rather excellent pictorial coverage of the Saturday of Knotfest, so logically we're following it up with the second day of maggot-filled metal chaos from California.
Wherever you look at Knotfest you’re surrounded by myriad of heavy metal’s latest and greatest bands. From the legends of grindcore Napalm Death to the new kids on the progressive block Nothing More – the San Manuel Ampitheater is your mecca for everything to love about metal.
Of course if you weren’t there and are sat at your desk feeling incredibly jealous about the whole scenario, prepare to turn green with uncontrollable envy with this whopping huge gallery from the second and final day of Knotfest. We were there to snap up the carnage from the likes of Upon A Burning Body, Exmortus, Napalm Death, Whitechapel, DevilDriver, Of Mice & Men, HellYeah, Volbeat, Five Finger Death Punch and motherfucking Slipknot!
And you can read our full review of Knotfest Day Two here.
Check our galleries of Knotfest Day One and the VIP/Camper Kickoff Party.