5FDP Moody names solo album guests

Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody has lined up DevilDriver drummer John Boecklin and former Machine Head and Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader for his solo album.

But there’s no word on when the project will be released – or when he’ll have time to finish it.

Moody tells The Jasta Show: “I’m working with people like Boecklin and Logan Mader, who’s just an amazing guitar player.

“It’s not done yet – I’m taking my time on it. My plate’s full. 5FDP is my meat and potatoes, and our fan base, and if I take away from that right now, it’d be bad timing. So I’m just taking it stride by stride. When it comes out, it’ll come out.”

5FDP wrap up a US arena tour with Volbeat and Hellyeah this week before playing Slipknot’s first-ever Japanese Knotfest next month. Drummer Jeremy Spencer revealed last month that the group have recorded four songs for their next album, saying: “I’m liking what I’m hearing but there’s a long way to go. We’re not like, ‘Cool, these are four singles.’ We’ll judge the body of work when it’s done.

The follow-up to 2013’s twin _The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell _releases is expected next year.