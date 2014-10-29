GALLERY: Knotfest (Day One)

Continuing our kickarse coverage of Knotfest, we're bringing you this exclusive gallery showcasing all the action from the first day of California's maggot frenzy.

If you took even a cursory glance at the Knotfest line-up you’ll know that a metric fuck-tonne of the best bands in metal were heading to California to celebrate the return of the masked maggot feeders – Slipknot.

And as well as the nine hate-bearers headlining the first night, rising to the challenge of warming up the thousands of black t-shirted metal fans were the likes of Immolation, Amen, Otep, Fear Factory, Butcher Babies, The Devil Wears Prada, In This Moment, Black Label Society and Anthrax. If that doesn’t get your eardrums salivating (which a doctor assured us definitely can happen) we don’t know what will.

Look, we even saw Corey Taylor hanging out with Burton C. Bell from Fear Factory!

To see what the bands on stage looked like though, check out the gallery below!

And you can check out our gallery from the Friday night VIP & Camping Kickoff Party.

