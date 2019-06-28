Gaahl has made a Pride playlist and it's the best thing you'll hear today

Openly gay black metal frontman, Gaahl, has custom-made a playlist for Pride – and it's eclectic as fuck.

The ex-Gorgoroth and current Gaahls WYRD main man, real name Kristian Espedal, initially made his name as vocalist of the aforementioned black metal heavyweights, and made headlines when infamously went to jail for "torture and ritual acts" and reportedly collecting his blood (so it wouldn't get on his carpet).

The outspoken Gaahl later admitted to his homosexuality (something he claims he never intentionally kept a secret) when he fell in love with fellow Norwegian Robin Jakobsen, with whom he's been in a relationship with for 11 years (d'aww).

Well, now the absolute badass (and vegetarian FYI) has released a playlist full of absolute bangers from the likes of gay and queer icons such as Judas Priest, David Bowie and Grace jones, as well as Motörhead, Scorpions, Thin Lizzy and even Fleetwood Mac and The Eurythmics!

As Gaahl says, "pride means freedom", so freedom to pick whatever the fuck you want to listen to – we hear that!

Check it out below...