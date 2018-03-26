Black metal legend Gaahl hosts an intimate, natural wine-tasting event in London

“He who knows how to taste, does not drink wine but savours secrets,” said Salvador Dalì, and it’s a fair summation of the forthcoming Black Wine event on April 17, billed as “An introduction to natural wine with Kristian ‘Gaahl’ Espedal.

Taking place at TT Liquor in Hackney as part of a week of fermented food-related events curated by Sponfest, and in association with Old Empire, Black Wine will feature Gaahls Wyrd frontman and black metal man of legend Kristian ‘Gaahl’ Espedal, alongside one of Bergen’s top sommeliers Niklas Kleppe. Gaahl’s passion for the pursuit of nature in its truest expression is undoubtedly a leading factor in his relationship with natural wine.

Throughout the night they will be guiding visitors through their handpicked list of eight wines from some of Europe’s most exciting and famous producers such as Jean-Pierre Robinot and Patrick Bouju. Gaahl and Niklas will also be giving a brief introduction to what natural wine is, where and why their passion has evolved from, plus an in-depth chat with all attendees about their thoughts.

Tickets cost £35 which includes a tasting of all eight wines on offer and nibbles throughout the evening. Numbers are extremely limited with only 30 tickets being released, so whether you are a natural wine newbie, a seasoned pro or a just a fan of the artist, make sure to act quick!

Black Wine takes place on April 17 at TT Liquor in Hackney. Get your tickets here!