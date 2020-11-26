Donald Trump dancing to Cannibal Corpse is the send-off he deserves

After what feels like 300 years, 72,000 recounts and several million petulant Twitter outbursts, Donald Trump has finally thrown his hands up and said, ‘OK, let the other guy have a go.’ And as he prepares to finally be escorted from the White House premises, we have the perfect goodbye present for him.

YouTuber Leptagon has created a short but hilarious clip of the man who lost to Joe Biden dancing onstage with Cannibal Corpse at Wacken 2015. And that’s all there is to it. A billionaire businessman and soon-to-be-former US President dancing like a man who struggles with the very concept of “dancing”, jiggling his ample bits next to George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher and chums. And it is brilliant.

Before you starting wailing about politics having no place in metal, let us just salute some of Trump’s stellar achievements in office. There’s the time, soon after he was first elected, when he graciously allowed his tweets to be turned into an emo song. And then there was the time when he recited vocals to System Of A Down‘s Chop Suey, Slayer’s Reign In Blood and Iron Maiden’s Run To The Hills, albeit unwittingly. And, uh… help us out here. Nope, that's it. Hey, you win some, you lose some.

Heavy metal will miss Trump. After all, whose speeches are those YouTube alchemists going to cut-up to make new versions of ’90s Metallica songs? What’s that? Joe Biden, you say?

Still, if it all goes belly-up post-Presidency for Trump, we hear Malevolent Creation are looking for an onstage MC.