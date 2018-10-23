Here's Donald Trump singing Chop Suey by System Of A Down

You never thought you'd see it, but here is President Donald Trump singing Chop Suey by System Of A Down.

Well... kind of.

YouTuber Lars Von Retriever has created this Cassetteboy-esque mashup of Donald Trump speeches synced to the music and lyrics of SOAD's iconic track Chop Suey.

This isn't the first time Lars Von Retriever has given President Trump the metal treatment, last month we saw Trump's speeches reimagined as Holy Wars by Megadeth.

