Seeing Joe Biden sing a Metallica song proves America made the right call

Remember, remember the third of November... that was fun, wasn’t it? The world definitely wasn’t gnawing its fingers to bony stumps while watching the US Presidential results trickle in, no sirree.

While there are some out there who insist that this particular race isn’t yet run - we’re looking at you here, System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan - it now seems increasingly likely that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021.

At this sensitive time for American democracy it’s not for us to say whether this is A Good Thing or, indeed, A Bad Thing. But one thing that we can surely agree on is that having a Metallica fan in the White House is quite an endorsement of our world.

Unless… this recent video of the incoming Prez singing Metallica’s King Nothing is a fake, obviously.

But what kind of maniac would lovingly cut-and-paste random words from Biden’s speeches on the campaign trail to fake a ‘Joe Biden Sings Metallica’ video? In this economy? During a global pandemic? What would be the point of that?

No, we won’t be swayed. Joe Biden is a metalhead and we won’t hear another word on the matter. Some people are just sore losers.

(Not YouTuber Lars von Retriever though, unless you think his Trump Sings AC/DC / Judas Priest / Slipknot video were deep fakes too… obviously.