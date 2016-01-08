Critics' Choice 2015 - Steve Hackett

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

After almost three years of Genesis Revisited activity Steve Hackett returned to his own solo music with Wolflight. “He may be ex-Genesis but he establishes again that he’s very much his own man,” said Johnny Sharp in his review. “It’s a privilege to still be doing it,” Steve told us in Prog 54. “Many have fallen over. it’s a calling. What can I tell you?”

So to celebrate Steve Hackett at No. 10 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice, here’s the enigmatic title track, wolves and all…