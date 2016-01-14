Critics' Choice 2015 - Riverside

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

“It’s mature, welcoming and lovely,” gushed Chris Roberts when he reviewed Riverisde’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine in issue 59. And it’s true, the Polish proggers have been on something of a creative roll for quite a while now. “I need to do something because of the chaos and the creative voices in my head, so I just take the guitar and try to reflect what’s in my mind,” frontman Mariusz Duda told us in Prog 60.

We’re glad he does, because sitting at No. 7 in the 2015 Prog writers’ Critics’ Choice is Riverside. Enjoy Time Travellers…