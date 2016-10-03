After four weeks of clues, Creeper's creepy new video has finally arrived

After four weeks of teasing their fans with mysterious clues, Creeper have unveiled Suzanne, a track from their forthcoming debut album Eternity, In Your Arms.

The Southampton-based goth punks inspired would-be Poirots following their appearance at Leeds festival on August 27, after a Facebook story suggested the sextet went missing during their journey home. A poster for a missing person named James Scythe was also pinned to the top of the page.

A helpline was set up to help police with enquiries. Anyone calling 023 8000 0376 got through to a pre-recorded message saying: “On the 2nd of October 2016, we’ll die holding hands.”

Following the story of their disappearance, a series of tweets appeared counting down to October 2. One appeared to give directions to a Papa John’s pizza place in Southampton. Is it part of the story disguised as an attempt to blag some food? We’re not sure at this stage.

Of course, the tweets were all delicious subterfuge to drum up anticipation for their new single and the band’s Roadrunner debut, which is out on March 24. Suzanne was premiered on the Daniel P. Carter’s Radio 1 Rock Show last night (the date mentioned on the answerphone message), while the video was released earlier today.

“Suzanne, although familiar, is a new landscape to explore, and a perfect introduction to the world of our album,” says Creeper vocalist Will Gould. “We’ve worked to refine our sound, toying with elements of rock ‘n’ roll and blending this together with the 90s punk we grew up on. We hope that this first single will act as a striking message of our intent and ambition.”

Weaving unsettling found footage belonging to the missing Scythe (a paranormal investigator, no less) and a neon-bathed performance video, you can learn more about Eternity, In Your Arms in the clip below.

Fans can now pre-order the album ahead of their forthcoming tour which includes dates with Pierce The Veil and Letlive.