Cove release video for Buried

Kent metallic hardcore bruisers Cove are premiering their new video for Buried exclusively with Metal Hammer. Taken from the band’s debut mini album We Were Once Lost, Sam King’s throat-wrenching vocals collide with bulldozer heavy riffing in a crushing orgy of anthemic destruction. Sounds good, huh?

Talking to Hammer about the song, the band say Buried is the song that they can all closely relate to.

“Buried is about shutting the world out and being afraid to act out, all because of meaningless jobs and throwing others under the bus just to try and ‘climb the success ladder’, only to find yourself buried by your own doings.

“We worked with our good friend Nick at Anabasis Media to create the video, along with the actor Vic and make-up artist Beth, to really portray how the temptation of such things can start slow and then build into something sinister and evil. The song features one of our favourite riffs from the EP and always goes down well live, so naturally we felt it would be a good choice for the second single.”

Cove’s debut mini-album We Were Once Lost is out now. They play The Full Moon in Cardiff on November 6.

