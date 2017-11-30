Check out the new live album from pop punks As December Falls

Nottingham-based pop punk quartet As December Falls are streaming their new live album, Live At Rescue Rooms, exclusively with TeamRock.

Recorded in their legendary hometown venue, the album captures a number of fan favourites including early singles Capture and Don’t Say A Word. The album is, they say, meant to capture the spirit of them as a band, as well as the energy of their live performances.

Speaking to TeamRock, the band said: “We got too excited to share our live album with you all, [so] have partnered with TeamRock for an exclusive full stream of the record before the release date on December 1st!

“We really hope you enjoy this taste of the As December Falls live show.”

Check out the full album stream below.