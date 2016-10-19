Blackberry Smoke launch video for fan favourite Sunrise In Texas

Blackberry Smoke have released a video for Sunrise In Texas. It’s taken from the bands new album, Like An Arrow, which was released on Friday. The song has been a part of the band’s set for several years, and the time felt right to finally record it.

“Sunrise In Texas has been a fan favourite for a long time, so we are really happy that we got to include it on Like An Arrow,” says singer Charlie Starr. “Thanks to [director] Jamie Chamberlin’s unique and creative vision, I think the video is really something special too.”

Earlier this week the band appeared on US TV show Quarry, performing their cover of The Allman Brothers’ One Way Out. This followed a UK TV appearance on the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland, while July saw the release of a video for Waiting For The Thunder.

The band are currently on tour, and will return to the UK next March (dates below). Like An Arrow is on sale now.

Oct 20: Sioux Falls District, SD

Oct 22: Covington Madison Live, KY

Oct 27: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 29: Atlanta Laid Back Festival, GA

Nov 02: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Nov 04: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Nov 05: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Nov 10: Tallahassee Brickyard, FL

Nov 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 12: St Petersburg Ribfest, FL

Nov 17: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Feb 26-March 02: Tampa Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

Blackberry Smoke UK tour 2017

Mar 27: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 28: London Roundhouse

Mar 29: Norwich UEA

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Apr 03: Glasgow Barrowlands

Apr 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 08: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre