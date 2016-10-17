Watch Blackberry Smoke play the blues classic One Way Out

Blackberry Smoke have appeared on the US TV show Quarry in the week that their new album, Like An Arrow, is released. The band perform their cover of the Allman Brothers’ version of One Way Out, a song originally recorded by blues legends Sonny Boy Williamson and Elmore James.

Quarry is based on the novels of Max Allen Collins, and follows the story of a Vietnam veteran who returns to Memphis in 1972 and is drawn into a world of crime. Like David Simon’s New Orleans drama Treme, music plays an important part in the series, with artists like Otis Redding, Van Morrison, Booker T. & The MGs, Waylon Jennings, Big Star and T-Rex appearing on the soundtrack.

Recently Blackberry Smoke appeared on Later… With Jools Holland, while July saw the release of the band’s video for Waiting For The Thunder. The band are currently on tour, and will return to the UK next March (dates below). Like An Arrow is on sale now.

Oct 20: Sioux Falls District, SD

Oct 22: Covington Madison Live, KY

Oct 27: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 29: Atlanta Laid Back Festival, GA

Nov 02: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Nov 04: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Nov 05: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Nov 10: Tallahassee Brickyard, FL

Nov 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 12: St Petersburg Ribfest, FL

Nov 17: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Feb 26-March 02: Tampa Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

Blackberry Smoke UK tour 2017

Mar 27: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 28: London Roundhouse

Mar 29: Norwich UEA

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Apr 03: Glasgow Barrowlands

Apr 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 08: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre