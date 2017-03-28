Black Stone Cherry launch speed dating video for Cheaper To Drink Alone

Black Stone Cherry have launched a video for Cheaper To Drink Alone, taken from last year’s Top 5 album Kentucky. The video was shot at the Spillway Bar and Grill in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a venue described by Trip Advisor as featuring “cold beer, friendly service, and good nachos with lots of good stuff on them.”

The footage features the band acting out a night’s entertainment that includes both a live performance and a speed-dating event, with the various band members playing both participants and onlookers. Appearing in cameo roles as the drama unfolds are Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, plus comedians Ron White and Alex Reymundo.

As far as cross-dressing videos go it’s not quite as groundbreaking as Queen’s I Want To Break Free, but it has to be said that drummer John Fred Young sparkles as a somewhat coy, ponytailed young woman with a full beard.

“This video is the first time we have stepped outside of our comfort zone, only to end up further into our comfort zone!” say the band. “It’s funny, it’s light hearted, it’s rock’n’roll. It shows a side of the band that exists on a daily basis and that’s our love for ridiculous humour and not taking ourselves too seriously. We hope y’all enjoy it as much as we did creating it!”

We certainly did, Black Stone Cherry. We certainly did.

Black Stone Cherry on tour

Mar 28: Rusty Spur, Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 29: A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

Mar 31: The Sandlot, Green Bay, WI

Apr 01: The Apollo Theater, Belvidere, IL

Apr 02: Limelite EventPlex w/ Caleb Johnson, Peoria, IL

Apr 20: The Triffid, Brisbane, Australia

Apr 21: Factory Theatre , Marrickville, Australia

Apr 23: Corner Hotel, Melbourne, Australia

Apr 24: Capitol, Perth, Australia

Apr 29: The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd, Corbin, KY

Apr 30: M3 Southern Rock Classic w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd, Columbia, MD

May 25: Scout Bar, Houston, TX

May 26: Granada Theater , Dallas, TX

May 27: River City Rockfest w/ Godsmack, San Antonio, TX=

May 28: Rocklahoma, Pryor, OK

May 30: Crescent Phoenix, AZ

Jun 01: House of Blues San Diego, CA

Jun 02: Whiskey A Go Go Los Angeles, CA

Jun 03: Goldfield, Sacramento, CA

Jun 04: Cargo, Reno, NV

Jun 06: El Corazon, Seattle, WA

Jun 07: Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

Jun 09: Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

Jun 10: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

Jun 12: Blue Bird Theatre Denver, CO

Jun 13: Bourbon Theatre , Lincoln, NE

Jun 15: Austin’s, Libertyville, IL

Jun 16: Awesome Biker Nights, Sioux City, IA

Jun 17: Tri State Speedway, Earlville, IA

Jun 24: The Shed @ Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, Maryville, TN

Sep 04: Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany

Sep 05: Live Music Hall , Cologne, Germany

Sep 06: Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany

