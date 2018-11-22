Black Friday 2018 is here! This weekend will see some of the world’s biggest retailers slash their prices in the run up to Christmas – and that means there are loads of bargains to be had.

Already the offers have started. Finding the best deals for musicians isn't exactly easy – offers are updated daily, scattered across many different retailers, and of all different types: expect deals on ukuleles, cheap acoustic guitars, drums and keyboards especially.

Beginners are particularly well-served by Black Friday bargains, so if you want Christmas gift ideas for a family member who's always fancied learning the guitar or ukulele, this is a great time to look.

We'll scour the web for some of the best offers and update this page regularly, so check back here for the latest bargains to be had.

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM monitor headphones - were £162, now £99 Not an instrument, but aimed at musicians and engineers. Our friends at What Hi-Fi said: "These headphones also offer an enjoyable listen. Vocals and instruments are afforded a good deal of texture, and are nicely separated on a well-organised soundstage. There’s vivacity thanks to good timing and a full-bodied delivery. It’s an immersive listen."View Deal

Martin Smith W-101-PK full size acoustic guitar starter kit: was £59.99 now £44.99 This Martin Smith starter kit contains everything you need to become a guitar pro in no time at all. Sure, it's not going to be the best, highest quality guitar you'll ever own in your lifetime, but Martin Smith is apparently recommended by guitar teachers, meaning for beginners it's just the ticket. This starter pack includes a guitar stand, tuner, gig bag, strap, plecs and strings and comes in natural.View Deal

RockJam full size electric guitar superkit: was £119.99 now £79.99 Another starter pack, this electric guitar superkit comes complete with electric guitar, 20 watt practice amp, spare strings, tuner, strap, carry case, picks and connector cable. Clocking in with 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon's user reviews, it's a steal for the price.

D'Addario guitar strings - 25% off! If you play guitar, you'll know that D'Addario strings are a great name brand. There's currently 25% off acoustic, classical and electric strings.View Deal

XDrum snare drum starter set: was £102.74 now £65 Produced by Classic Cantabile, this set is a dream for beginners. Coming with a dampener pad, it should also keep your neighbours from complaining too much while you're trying to get the hang of it all. The complete set contains one snare, a cushioning pad, a snare stand, a bag and a pair of drum sticks.View Deal

Martin Smith Acoustic Guitars - 25% off Martin Smith's range of budget acoustics are now 25% off - get a guitar for as little as £29.99.View Deal