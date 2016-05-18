Bioware confirms E3 appearance and launch window for Mass Effect: Andromeda

EA’s RPG specialists Bioware have given a progress report on their hotly anticipated sci-fi sequel Mass Effect: Andromeda and there’s both good news and bad news.

The good news is that Bioware are preparing to show off the game properly for the first time at E3 in a few week’s time during EA’s big media briefing.

The bad news is that Mass Effect fans itching to get their hands on the series’ first next-gen outing will have to wait until early in 2017 for the game’s release.

Bioware GM, Aaryn Flynn wrote on the studio’s blog, “As we’ve been playing the game at the studio recently, it’s showing us that we’re taking the game in the right direction. But we also know we need the right amount of time to make sure we deliver everything the game can be and should be – that’s our commitment from all of us to all of you. Because of that, Mass Effect: Andromeda will now ship in early 2017. We can’t wait to show you how far we’re all going to go. We’ll see you at the EA PLAY press conference on June 12, with an update.”

Mass Effect: Andromeda is in development on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.