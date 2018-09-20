Bergen's epic black metallers Orkan release a haunting new video

Orkan guitarist Gjermund Fredheim has gained a bit of notoriety in the black metal scene, being the musician who created that WTF banjo break on Taake’s track, Myr. Clearly, that experience drained all his reserves of jauntiness, because despite often riding a blizzard as a headwind, Orkan’s imminent third album, Element, is an exhilarating yet thoroughly bleak experience that lies far beyond the reach of a hoedown.

Released on October 5 via Dark Essence Records, Element has a combination of compulsive momentum and defiantly downcast outlook occasionally brings to mind Sweden’s Shining, often feels like its gouging out mountain tops wields mid-paced riffing imperious majesty and generally gives rise to a pervasive sense of ruination with visceral yet dignified might.

We, however have an early glimpse into the beyond into the epic and devastating form of a video for the track Heim. A shift of tone for the album, but a track that puts the whole into greater perspective, Heim is an in inconsolable, six-minute requiem, set in the great Nordic outdoors, that for all its beauty is still so metal that even the trees wear spikes.

“We are excited to present Orkan's very first music video!” says drummer Rune Nesse. ”Heim is a song that clearly stands out from the rest of the tracks on our new album, Element, and, when choosing which track to use in the making of a music video, we were all quick to agree on this particular song. When filming we set out to convey the mood and atmosphere of the track and we're pleased to share the result of this process with you now!”

Take a deep breath, try but not quite manage to come to terms with the impermanence of all you hold dear, and wrack your soul to the wonders of Heim below!

Orkan are touring with Taake, Bölzer & One Tail, One Head 4-12 October. Playing in London at The Dome, October 8.