Avatar release video for Night Never Ending

Avatar are premiering their new video for Night Never Ending, taken from the latest album Feathers & Flesh. For those who don’t know, Feathers & Flesh is a concept album with a companion book, which contains a fable written by frontman Johannes Eckerström. The fable is about an Owl who goes to war, and calls on other forest creatures to help. At one point, the Owl has been drawn into the muddy waters of depression by a Pike, but during Night Never Ending, the Wolf comes along to save her. The song finishes with the Owl determined to take on her foe, the Eagle.

All clear?

Speaking to Hammer about the video, Johannes says “It is very close to my heart for being the one video where there is no ‘rocking out’ going on, and we get to capture a side of Avatar that is just as integral as the good, headbanging times we love sharing with our supporters all around the world. There are few things in this world as beautiful and fascinating as contrasts, and this is what all of Feathers & Flesh is all about – hope and tragedy”.

Feathers & Flesh is out now.

Avatar are touring Europe at the following dates:

Nov 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK

Nov 22: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy Liverpool, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 ABC Glasgow, UK

Nov 27: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford, UK

Nov 28: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield, UK

Dec 02: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 03: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Dec 05: Paris Trabendo, France

Dec 06: Strasbourg Laiterie La, France

Dec 07: Nijmegen Doornroosjee, Netherlands

Dec 08: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Dec 09: Munich BackStage Club, Germany

Dec 10: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Dec 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 14: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

