Atmospheric black metallers Der Weg Einer Freiheit unleash a thrilling new video

Thoroughly immersed in the feverishly urgent realms of black metal they may be, but Bavaria’s De Weg Einer Freiheit have never been content to stay within any traditional boundaries. With both a hair-raising, luminously atmospheric quality that puts them on a par with The Great Old Ones, and a transformative emotional charge that could burn right through the post-loving crowd, this is a band on the verge of something big, both in terms of status and the transcendental, threshold-approaching nature of their music.

By rights, DWEF’s forthcoming fourth opus, Finisterre, should be the one to push them over the edge. Due to crackle across your consciousness on August 25 when it’s released via Season Of Mist Records, it’s the kind of heart-in-mouth, streaking-across-the-heavens album that should have fans of all shades black metal in raptures, and we have a special preview in the form of a stark yet stunningly illustrated lyric video for the track Skepsis Part II – in German, but with English subtitles.

Featuring, initially at least, the band at the most skin-flayingly furious, it becomes lit from within by lush textures as it proceeds to set out on its mission to make the stars shudder as its reverberating endgame kicks in to ravish what’s left of your senses.

So without further ado, give yourself to cosmos-crushing wonder that is Skepsis Part II right here!

