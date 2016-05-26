Amon Amarth throwing axes might be the most metal thing ever

If you know only one thing about Amon Amarth it’s that they love battles, particularly Viking battles. And what to Vikings love more than pillaging and sailing in giant wooden horses? A bit of axe wielding.

BangerTV’s Sam Dunn decided to put the Swedish melodic death metallers through their paces, by taking Johan Hegg and Johan Söderberg to BATL in Toronto – home of Toronto’s axe throwing league. The premise is simple – throw axes at a target, different points for different areas, most points wins. But which Johan would come out victorious? And what would happen when Sam took on the mighty Amon Amarth? Check it out below.

An axing masterclass with Johan Hegg