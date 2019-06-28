Listen to South African slam deathers Vulvodynia's brutal new album feat. Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad

South African slam deathers Vulvodynia return, three years since their last record Psychosadistic Design, with the crushingly brutal Mob Justice, a 10-track homage to the "savage motherland they call home", full of pulverising beat downs and grinding death metal.

The band explain: "We needed an album that hit home for us conceptually. We will leave no stone unturned as we expose you to everything VILE that Africa has to offer from our Drug Epidemics to our Mob Justice Killings to our Corrupt Government! All will be revealed... You will witness the true beast that is Africa."

The new record offers a fresh sound as well as a fresh concept. Vocalist Duncan Bentley explains: "We've poured our hearts and souls into this record and have made sure not to cage ourselves into one specific genre.

"This has really allowed us to mature our sound and freshen things up. People will get a better feel of what we can do musically instead of the constant bombardment of 'Caveman Riffs' and 'Gutturals'."

Guitarist Kris Xenopoulos adds: “I believe this is our best work yet, we really tried to take things to the next level with this album, when it comes to every aspect. It’s also super fun now that we’ve added in guitar solos/techy parts and I get to shred a bit!”

The band also secured guest appearances from the likes of Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Gutalax's Martin Matoušek and Alex Taylor of Malevolence.

“When I heard Trevor was singing on the album, I couldn’t believe it. They’re one of my favourite bands and it’s an absolute honour. Mind=Blown” laughs bassist and producer Chris van der Walt.

The band have just finished a successful UK and European tour with Fit For An Autopsy and Venom Prison and will be following this up with their first venture to the US, a jaunt in Australia and then a return to UK soil later this year.

Check out the brand new album in full below!

Mob Justice drops on June 30 via Lacerated Enemy Records on all digital platforms and you can pre-order the album here.