Elderly metalheads escape nursing home to attend Wacken Open Air

Two elderly men escaped from their German nursing home over the weekend so they could attend Wacken Open Air.

The festival featured artists including Judas Priest, Nightwish, Ghost, Behemoth, Gojira, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy and more – with the Deutsche Welle website reporting that the pair sneaked out on Friday so they could take in some live music.

Staff discovered the two were missing from the home later that day and alerted police, who found them at 3am on Saturday morning at the festival site. Police reported they were “disorientated and dazed.”

Police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told Norddeutscher Rundfunk: “They obviously liked the metal festival. The care home quickly organised return transport after police picked them up.”

Tickets for next year’s Wacken Open Air are now on sale, with a handful of bands including Parkway Drive, Sabaton, Airbourne, Avatar and Meshuggah already confirmed.