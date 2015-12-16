13 Prog Box Sets You Need This Christmas

Still stuck for seasonal gift ideas? There’s a box set for every prog fan this winter and we’ve selected a baker’s dozen of our favourites, plus a cheeky duo to splash your leftover Christmas cash on.

Opeth - Deliverance & Damnation

Repackaged and re-released with brand new 5.1 mixes, courtesy of Steven Wilson and The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord. This four-disc box set also contains a beautiful 32-page book with liner notes from Mikael Akerfeldt and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing

Spock’s Beard - The First Twenty Years

A double CD and DVD retrospective that’s a great starting point for anyone new to Spock’s Beard. It’s also the only place you’ll find the 19-a-bit minute bonus track Falling For Forever.

Anathema - Fine Days 1999-2004

This digitally remastered collection groups together the Liverpool band’s stunning Music For Nation’s albums: Judgement, A Fine Day To Exit and A Natural Disaster with their Live In Krakow 2014 - Were You There DVD. There’s also a bonus track and a beautiful 24 page hardback book adding extra value for money.

Soft Machine – Live In The 70s

The remastered package of four of the band’s live albums from the early 70s includes shows in London and Paris. Features performances by Soft Machine luminaries Elton Dean, Hugh Hopper, Mike Ratledge and Robert Wyatt and more!

Hawkwind – This Is Your Captain Speaking…Your Captain Is Dead

An 11 disc – count ‘em! – technicolour space rock spread lovingly remastered from the early 70s. Included are five studio albums – including Hawkwind and X In In Search Of Space - two live cuts including The Space Ritual Alive and a whole lotta remixes. It’s a sonic attack!

Tony Banks – A Chord Too Far

Rediscover the solo work of 2015’s Prog God with this compilation that spans across his seven albums and two orchestral collections. These four discs even contain a handful previously unreleased tracks, including one that was originally written for his 1991 release Still.

King Crimson - Thrak

Available in both CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray formats, this 16-disc monster is a must-have for fans of Crimson’s later work. It contains remixes, rare live footage, 5.1 versions and remastered studio footage of this highly influential album being made.

Anthony Phillips - Private Parts And Pieces I-IV

This little gem follows on from to reissue of Harvest Of The Heart, and celebrates the Genesis co-founder’s music from 1978 onwards. A grand total of 85 tracks are spread across five CDs, one of which is jam-packed with previously unreleased music.

Magma - Köhnzert Zünd

Magma fans rejoice! This tasty 12 disc package contains more than nine hours worth of official live recordings from 1975 until 2000, with more recent goodies collated from shows between 2005-2011. Simply magma-ificent!

Steven Wilson - Hand.Cannot.Erase

Don’t have this award-winning album already? Then treat yourself to the super deluxe box set which expands on the concept of a forgotten life with beautifully-designed extras.

Jethro Tull - Too Old To Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young To Die!

Okay, so the original album doesn’t actually turn 40 until but what’s a few months between fans? Four discs, 18 unreleased tracks, 5.1 mixes by Steven Wilson and a fascinating 80-page booklet make up this Big Dipper of a box set. You’re never really too old to rock ’n’ roll!

Steve Hackett – Premonitions: The Charisma Recordings

A must for any Hackett fan, this 14-disc special edition contains the guitarist’s first six solo albums and 67 previously unreleased recordings. What’s more, it’s packaged with gorgeous new artwork by Roger Dean.

Yes - Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two

An incredible 14 disc box set celebrating live highlights from Yes’ early albums including Fragile and Close To The Edge. Thoughtfully selected from classic live shows around North America and Canada and carefully restored to full glory, these particular live versions are exclusive to this package and previously unreleased.

AND TWO MORE YOU CAN PRE-ORDER FOR JANUARY DELIVERY!

Dream Theater – The Astonishing

The double album itself is going to be epic but Dream Theater super-fans will want this incredible limited edition box, which contains a 32-page screenplay, poster, map, trading cards and a 3D figurine of a NOMAC. Astonishing, indeed!

Porcupine Tree - The Delerium Years 1994 – 1997

Prepare yourself! This eight vinyl set is a real treat for all Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson fans. Not only do you get three full albums and a bonus EP but there’s also a 40-page book with extensive liner notes and a detailed history of the band with brand new artwork from long-term collaborator Carl Glover.