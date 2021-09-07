10 best songs by the worst metalcore bands

The spiritual heir to nu metal, modern metalcore is a genre that is almost exclusively populated by boring, identikit, personality vacuums without a single unique idea in their stupid, floppy-fringed, collective heads. What’s frustrating about this, is that the early metalcore boom that saw Integrity, Converge, Botch, Cave In, Poison The Well and Vision Of Disorder make such wonderfully innovative heavy music, followed by the likes of Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive taking it overground it whilst retaining the genetic DNA of those bands, felt like a sublime new strand of alternative music was going to dominate for a long time.

Unfortunately, all that happened was a bunch of no-mark chancers turned up and turned it into formulaic mush. They deserve a good kicking frankly, and the only thing that stops them from getting one is that, now and again, they can peel out something of value. Here are 10 times metalcore landfill didn’t disgrace the roots of their genre.

Eighteen Visions – Wine ‘Em, Dine ‘Em, Sixty-Nine ‘Em (Until The Ink Runs Out, 2000)

When Eighteen Visions released 2002’s Vanity album, the hardcore underground was not happy at all. With its more melodic tones and simpler riffs it represented the point where the Orange County band focused more on commercial appeal than writing interesting music. Which, in our eyes, is super-harsh on a decent record, but there is no denying that the band would become far less artistically interesting as the years progressed. And, for some people, the only time they ever really created anything truly of note is on their 2000 debut, Until The Ink Runs Out. There is plenty to enjoy on the album, and we could have picked a fair few of the tunes on it, but we’ve gone for the ragged and savage Wine ‘Em, Dine ‘Em, Sixty-Nine ‘Em as the top pick.

Atreyu – You Give Love A Bad Name (The Curse, 2004)

For many people, Atreyu will be the first band up against the wall when the metalcore trials come around. So bad were they that they inspired Avenged Sevenfold to completely change their sound on City Of Evil just so they wouldn’t be compared to Atreyu. Their mix of cheesy pop hooks, reheated glam metal riffs over punk pace and insincere, ‘woe is me’ lyricism was hugely influential but massively off-putting to people who adored the gritty and inventive early roots of the genre. They did do a really good cover of Bon Jovi’s You Give Love A Bad Name though, they made the guitars all heavy and they shouted the lyrics – not very innovative admittedly, but the formula worked.

Attack Attack! - The Reality (This Means War, 2012)

More known for being a ‘meme’ before that was even a word, Attack Attack! are basically famous for creating a silly way to dance with their crabcore moves on 2008’s breakthrough Stick Stickly video. They were pretty obnoxious, seemingly being more interested in making wacky, ‘WTF GUYS!’ content than they were writing good songs. But by 2012 they had recruited current Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo and released the often enjoyable This Means War album. It’s by no means a classic, but it certainly has its moments, one of them being the massive, techy groove of The Reality. Caleb’s vocals are, as ever, really great too. He’s obviously in a better band now, but Attack Attack! maybe deserve a bit more credit than they get for their final act.

Blessed By A Broken Heart – She Wolf (Pedal To The Metal, 2008)

Sometimes something is so absurdly objectionable that it comes all the way back round to being great… somehow. Canadians Blessed By A Broken Heart were so insanely ludicrous that, if the time was right and you’d had just about enough to drink, they occasionally managed to sound incredible. She Wolf is like if As I Lay Dying wrote the soundtrack to Karate Kid after hoovering up a bag of coke the size of Ayres Rock. It’s massive, over the top, unfathomably stupid, and yet… kinda seductive at the same time. Too much of it will rot your teeth, though, and sitting through an entire album of the band will seriously test your patience, but for a little snack now and again, this is a banger.

Rise To Remain – City Of Vultures (City Of Vultures, 2011)

Music industry nepotism may have had something to do with the (limited) success that UK metalcore band Rise To Remain gained in the early part of the 2010’s. Frontman Austin Dickinson had, well, quite a famous father, and seeing the band pop up on bills and festival stages around the world when they clearly weren’t ready must have been a bitter pill for some of the toilet circuit metal bands slogging around to little reward at the time. They didn’t last long in the aftermath of their 2011 debut album, City Of Vultures, being released, but the most disappointing thing about it all was that there was talent and potential in the band. The album's title track has a huge, soaring chorus, some fantastic double-time pace and a riff that could melt faces. Maybe if they were left to build slowly and organically it could have been different.

Falling In Reverse – Alone (Fashionably Late, 2013)

This song was recently mentioned in our best songs by the worst rap-metal bands feature, and here it is again! Mainly because Falling In Reverse are much more associated with the metalcore scene than they are a rap metal band. Also because, as we said before, the furore that this song caused upon release for daring to not be another identikit metalcore song was hilarious (hinting at why this is such a creatively stunted the genre in the process) and because, when all is said and done, Alone is an inescapably catchy, unique and memorable song. Falling In Reverse are still hugely dislikable, though.

Upon A Burning Body – Turn Down For What (Punk Goes Pop Vol. 6, 2014)

This is actually not a case of the band being included due to their music, more to do with the way their career went. Upon A Burning Body were primed for success at the start of the 2010’s; they looked great, they had a couple of excellent albums in their back pockets, and they perfectly captured the zeitgeist when they roped in Ice-T and covered DJ Snake and Lil John’s club banger Turn Down For What for the sixth instalment of the Punk Goes Pop series. Turing the song into a concrete heavy, rock club banger of the highest order, UABB seemed ready to conquer the world. Unfortunately, a very distasteful and ill-judged stunt, where the band claimed frontman Danny Leal had been kidnapped, only to admit it was a hoax and was purely just to promote new album, The World Is My Enemy Now, totally derailed all the momentum they built up. They’ve never recovered, which is a shame.

Glamour Of The Kill – Out Of Control (After Hours EP, 2004)

York’s Glamour Of The Kill were always a bit like a Poundland Bullet For My Valentine. They sort of dressed the same, looked the same and tried to do a similar type of hook-led, shiny, modern metalcore. They weren’t great, and they’ve mostly been forgotten about, but when they roped in Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix for 2014’s Out Of Control on their After Hours EP they actually managed to make a legitimate banger. The song is pretty simple, riding along on a crunky riff that gets your noggin bobbing, before Shaddix and GOTK vocalist Davey Richmond belt out a truly memorable chorus.

We Came As Romans – Regenerate (We Came As Romans, 2015)

We Came As Romans are less a bad band and more an absolutely dull-as-dishwater one. They have so little of their own personality or identity that it’s hard to even care enough about their existence to even make a decision on whether they’re a good band or not. In 2015 they decided to stop ripping off metalcore and got on the Linkin Park rip-off bandwagon, along with Of Mice And Men amongst others, and actually produced a pretty good version of the style in Regenerate, the opening song of their self-titled album. A perfectly acceptable and enjoyable three and a half minutes in a career of utter mediocrity.

Emmure – Flag Of The Beast (Look At Yourself, 2017)

Are Emmure a bad band? Not strictly, but they are a very hard band to love. Be it the eye-rolling, edgelord, controversy-courting behaviour of their early years, vocalist Frankie Palmieri’s general demeanour of a man with an entire portion of chips on his shoulder or their incredibly rudimentary approach to music that makes their early albums sounds like fossilised remains of pre-historic metalcore, there’s a lot that could be off-putting about the band. To be fair to them, they have addressed this in the last half a decade, and when the entire line-up bar Palmieri changed in 2016 Emmure have actually put out some far more satisfying music. Flag Of The Beast, from 2017’s Look At Yourself, takes a Korn-style judder’n’wince guitar part working in tandem and marries it with a part-rapped, part-barked performance from the divisive frontman. Fair play.