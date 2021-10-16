Ice Nine Kills' The Silver Scream 2 - Welcome To Horrorwood: there will be blood

One concept album dedicated to iconic horror movies would never be enough for Ice Nine Kills. Debut The Silver Scream’s second edition, Welcome To Horrorwood, has arrived to tackle more spine-chillers, introduced as a collection of songs that implicate vocalist Spencer Charnas in a fictional murder case. With the scene set, each piece pays homage to classic horrors old and new using graphic soundbites, as well as obvious and subtle lyrical references for fans to pick up on.

On the menacing Child’s Play salute, Assault & Batteries, the haunting highlight of The Shower Scene (Psycho, obvs), Funeral Derangements’ tremendous breakdown and Rainy Day’s Resident Evil singalong, Ice NIne Kills combine addictive melodies with sinister storytelling to conjure songs that will stick with you. These are no short-lived novelty nods to the movies that make you cover your eyes but you still watch through your fingers – Welcome To Horrorwood is a sincere tribute to legendary horrors.

There’s no escaping the irony of analysing a record that sarcastically reviews itself on American Psycho-derived blockbuster, Hip To Be Scared, but this comedic meta-moment provides much-needed light relief before the heaviest instalment. Take Your Pick drags back the disturbing vibes with a guest spot from George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher, the Cannibal Corpse frontman screaming ‘Roses are red and violets are blue, they’ll need your dental records to identify you!’

Whether it’s Hellraiser ode The Box’s demonic riff, the anthemic F.L.Y. and the unmistakable Rammstein echoes on the Hostel-inspired Wurst Vacation, every immersive chapter makes its cinematic inspirations clear. Perfectly capturing the vast soundscapes, emotions and fake blood flowing through each movie stamped with their own metalcore trademark, Ice Nine Kills have crafted a flawless effort so deeply invested in its subject matter that it demands replay after replay… if you dare.

Ice Nine Kills' The Silver Scream 2 - Welcome To Horrorwood is out now via Fearless Records