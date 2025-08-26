"I’m tripping my balls off and I’m going, 'Whoaaaa, this is the craziest **** I’ve ever heard!'" Will Ramos on the first time he heard Lorna Shore - the band he'd eventually front
Will Ramos first heard deathcore heavyweights Lorna Shore under some pretty intense circumstances
Flame-throated Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos has revealed the first time her ever heard any music by the deathcore heavyweights - and it happened under some pretty intense circumstances.
Ramos - who joined the band in 2020 - tells Metal Hammer that he was played Lorna Shore's Godmaker while tripping on acid, having become a fan of the hyper-aggro deathcore scene after listening to bands like Suicide Silence, Infant Annihilator and All Shall Perish.
“It was raining and I’m tripping my balls off and I’m going, 'Whoaaaa, this is the craziest shit I’ve ever heard,'" he explains. "I decided I’d listen to it later when I wasn’t on acid, and to my relief I still loved it.”
Some time later, Ramos would get the chance to sing (OK, mainly scream) for Lorna Shore when he joined the band on tour for a trial run following the exit of previous frontman CJ McCreery in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations (no charges were brought against McCreery and the accusations were later retracted).
Ramos was such a hit that Lorna Shore soon asked him to front them full-time.
“I was in another band, Monument For A Memory, and they said, ‘Hey, what are you going to do if Lorna Shore asks you to join?’,” he says now. “They expected me to say, ‘Oh, no, no, no. I’m not going anywhere.’ But I was just like, ‘Hell yeah! If that happens, I’m leaving'. Sorry. I love you guys, but Lorna Shore is the band I always wanted to be a part of!”
New Lorna Shore album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me lands on September 12 via Century Media. The band head out on a European tour including a blockbuster headline show at London's Alexandra Palace early next year.
Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
