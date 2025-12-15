"When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed you’re backed by a huge corporate machine." Mystery masked metal band President on those industry plant accusations and what's in store for 2026

Mysterious masked metalcore band President have been one of the biggest stories to hit rock music in 2025, and their anonymous, eponymous frontman has given a rare interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

Discussing the band's whirlwind of a year, in which they released their first single and debut EP and played their first ever show at Download festival in June, President also acknowledges the accusation of being industry plants that have been levelled at the band since day one, and reveals some tantalising details about what they have planned for 2026.

"When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed you’re backed by a huge corporate machine," President says. "People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically. But if something's getting a lot of attention, you're gonna draw equal measures of hate as you are love. I'd rather people felt something than nothing at all."

In terms of what's coming next for President, he reveals that a debut album is in the works and well underway.

"I’m already writing a full-length," he confirms. "I've got four songs written up already, and I’d say three of those are the best songs I’ve ever written. This album is going to be an evolution. It's takes bits of the EP, and it's pushing certain elements even further. Obviously music is subjective, so people might not agree, but I am my fiercest critic – if I love it, then I think that's a great start."

President's next shows will come in the form of a slot supporting Architects across mainland Europe in early 2026, with headline shows in Europe and the UK also planned alongside various festival appearances and North American dates. Basically, if you thought 2025 was a big year for President, you ain't seen nothing yet.

