Last week, Cinema Music Group and Killphonic Records released Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young, Vol. 2 - Out Of The Blue and Vol. 3 - Into The Black, the latest additions to the ongoing series raising money for The Bridge School.

The school was originally founded in 1986 by Neil Young and then-wife Pegi to help meet the communication and educational needs of their son, Ben, who was born with cerebral palsy. The school has gone on to work with thousands of individuals with communication and physical disabilities.

The first Heart of Gold album, released in 2025, featured covers of Young songs by Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, Brandi Carlile, The Doobie Brothers and more, while the new collections include contributions from Modest Mouse, My Morning Jacket, Lucinda Williams, Peter Frampton, Los Lobos, Heart singer Ann Wilson and others.

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Wilson's contribution to Volume 2 is a cover of Walk With Me, a song that originally appeared on Young's 2010 album Le Noise, and a live performance video featuring Wilson recording the song in the studio has now been released.

Earlier this week, Wilson also appeared on Episode #82 of The 500 Podcast with Josh Adam Meyers to talk about Young's classic 1972 album, Harvest. The pair also discussed Heart's performance at Aerosmith's Dream On show at the Hollywood Bowl, plus their iconic cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven at the Kennedy Center Honors show in 2012. Both the video and the podcast are embedded below.

Ann Wilson is also interviewed in the new issue of Classic Rock.

Ann Wilson - Walk With Me (Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young, Vol 2) - YouTube Watch On