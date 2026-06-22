"The lineup is truly insane." Olivia Rodrigo launches Daisy Chain Fields festival featuring Stevie Nicks, Bikini Kill, Die Spitz, Doechii, Garbage, Chappell Roan and more, to "uplift women and girls"

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival, with a spectacular line-up featuring Stevie Nicks, Bikini Kill, Die Spitz, Doechii, KATSEYE, Garbage, Chappell Roan, The Breeders and more.

The one day festival, which will be staged at Great Park, Irvine, California, on August 29, and is designed to "uplift women and girls", will feature only women and female-fronted bands, with profits being donated to non-profit organisations - including the Center For Reproductive Rights, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood - dedicated to supporting and advocating for women and girls.

In a statement announcing the festival, Rodrigo says, "Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. i’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

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"The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends," she continues. "i firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!”



Other artists on the bill include Yeah Yeah Yeahs vocalist Karen O, English singer/songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, cross-genre star Santigold, and Not For Radio, the solo project of The Marías vocalist María Zardoya.



In her mission statement for the festival, Rodrigo says, "Daisy Chain Fields is a music festival founded on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change. It affirms that music and collective experience can serve as enduring drivers of progress and social change. It's a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge,

strength, and action.



"The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment in which all are welcome. Daisy Chain offers more than live performances; it provides opportunities for education, dialogue, and engagement around issues affecting women and girls in the United States and globally. Through partnerships and on-site resources, the festival seeks to ensure that girls and young people have access to information and support they may not otherwise

know how to find, and reaife interactions with women and girls who are bright lights in our world.



"Net proceeds from the festival are directed toward nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. Beyond its philanthropic impact, Daisy Chain's core purpose is to cultivate joy and shared understanding, creating space for meaningful moments of connection across generations and communities.



"Daisies are wild and beautiful. As a chain, they are strong and unbreakable."



Tickets go on pre-sale on June 24 at 10am PT for fans who sign up here.

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