"He’s basically a juvenile delinquent who’s out of control." Bass legend Tony Levin reveals which studio session was the most significant of his storied career

Tony Levin's CV is ridiculous, in the best possible way. The 78-year-old Boston-born bassist has played with some of the world's most legendary musicians - John Lennon, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Tom Waits and Lou Reed among them - but in a new interview with Vulture, Levin reveals which musical session was the most significant of his career.

That honour goes to his work on Peter Gabriel's self-titled debut solo album, which was released by Charisma on February 25, 1977.



"Peter had just left Genesis," Levin explains to writer Devon Ivie. "I didn’t know who he was or even what Genesis was. I was lucky in the sense that, for one, I got to play with Peter and I’m still in a musical and friendship relationship with the guy. And two, one of the guitarists on that session, Robert Fripp, is the founder of King Crimson, which I subsequently joined. How significant in one’s career — anybody’s career — to make two connections like that, which go on for so many years and involve such music?



"It was a terrific lineup for Peter Gabriel," he adds. "The producer, Bob Ezrin, was responsible for my being there, and he had used the same rhythm section for some Alice Cooper and Lou Reed records."



"Peter was different from anybody I had heard," Levin continues. "The music turned out quite different from Genesis, so even if I had done my homework, I would’ve been surprised and pleased that this was in a whole different direction. He was so energetic, young, and trim... Soon after, I was on tour with him and saw the other side of Peter. I wouldn’t say Peter is shy, but he’s a quiet, humble, and gentle person. And then I got onstage with him and he unveiled Rael, the Genesis character he goes into. He’s basically a juvenile delinquent who’s out of control. I was like, What the hell is this?"

In the same interview, Levin reveals that he was offered the chance to tour with Pink Floyd after playing bass on A Momentary Lapse of Reason, but he turned down the offer as their tour overlapped with Peter Gabriel dates to which he was already committed.



